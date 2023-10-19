Chaos in Berlin: 65 Police Officers Injured as Pro-Palestine Activists Riot, Set Fires During Banned Protest

Volle Eskalation in der Reuterstraße. Polizeifahrzeuge werden mit Feuerwerk, Gegenständen und Holzlatten angegriffen. #Neukölln #b1810 pic.twitter.com/hh05T91OpP — StadtrandMedia (@StadtrandMedia) October 18, 2023

Chaos erupted in Berlin, leaving dozens of police officers injured, as pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of the German capital in defiance of the local ban on such demonstrations over concerns of antisemitism.

On Wednesday evening, protests were held throughout Germany following the explosion at a hospital in Gaza, which international media initially blamed on Israel without evidence. In the Berlin borough of Neukölln, hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists gathered despite the city’s ban on anti-Israel protests. The demonstration devolved into violence and rioting, with local police reporting that the demonstrators attacked officers with stones, bottles, and makeshift pyrotechnic missiles.

According to the Berlin Police, 174 people were arrested at the banned protest and 65 police officers were injured during the rioting that lasted until the early hours of Thursday morning. The protest was organised by the “Youth against Racism” activist group, German broadcaster NTV reports.

The police also reported that several cars, a truck, and a tree were set on fire during the chaos. The police, in turn, used pepper spray on some of the violent rioters and used water cannons to put out garbage cans and tires that were set on fire in the streets.

READ MORE