A wild melee involving groups of teens erupted outside the Queens Center Mall on Friday afternoon, resulting in four injuries and one arrest, police said. The chaos broke out about 1:30 p.m. after roughly 200 teens acting up inside the Elmhurst shopping hub spilled out onto the street and started brawling. Mall security called for NYPD backup, cops said. At one point, some of the suspects took offense to being recorded by a 15-year-old girl with a cell phone, police said. The girl was attacked, robbed of her phone and hospitalized with injuries. One other person was taken to the hospital, while two were treated at the scene.

