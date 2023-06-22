Bedlam broke out on the House floor Wednesday night after the lower chamber voted along party lines to censure Rep. Adam Schiff for amplifying claims that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

Democrats surrounded House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after the vote, crowding near the dais and chanting “shame” and “Santos” as he attempted to read the resolution.

“I have all night,” McCarthy said as he tried to ask for Schiff to present himself so he could be censured.

McCarthy’s repeated gavel bangs did little to stop the jeering, which lasted for roughly five minutes before Democratic members allowed the House speaker to speak.

READ MORE