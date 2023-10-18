Chaos erupts as pro-Palestinian protesters demand ceasefire at the Capitol; at least 3 allegedly assault cops

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters converged on the US Capitol complex Wednesday, demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Capitol Police, which tightened security in advance of the protests said an unspecified amount of demonstrators were arrested, including at least three on charges of assaulting a police officer.

Emotions were tense as the largely progressive crowd felt betrayed by President Biden and other leading Democrats for backing Israel’s bid to eliminate the terrorist threat in the Gaza Strip.

“I think the White House and everyone thinks we’re just gonna sit back and let this just continue to happen. No!” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) declared to a sea of activists outside the Cannon House Office Building.

