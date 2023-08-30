Channel Crisis: Over 20,000 Illegals Land on British Shores as PM Claims ‘Plan Is Working’

The number of illegal migrants that have crossed the English Channel since the start of the year has surpassed 20,000 despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s insistence that the government’s strategy to stop the boats “is working”.

On Tuesday, six small boats carrying around 400 migrants were intercepted and brought ashore by the British Border Force, taking the total to approximately 20,200 since January.

This, according to calculations made by The Telegraph, is 21 per cent lower than last year when 25,000 had reached the UK via the English Channel, leading to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dubiously declaring that his government’s policies have worked in slowing the migrant crisis.

“This year for the first time the numbers of people crossing are lower than the year before. That hasn’t happened before. That shows that the plan is working. Of course, there’s more to do, but I want people to have confidence that we are on it, and we’ll keep going,” the Tory politician told reporters during a visit to Norfolk on Tuesday.

However, Channel observers including Brexit leader Nigel Farage, have been critical of Sunak for trying to take credit for the slight reduction in crossings, noting that poor weather conditions over the past two months in the waterway have likely done more to deter people smugglers than any government action.

