New York Post:

He’s changed his tune.

Mayor de Blasio now says both political parties must work together to combat anti-Semitism after spending months blaming the surge in violence on the right, according to Orthodox Jewish community leaders who met with Hizzoner in Brooklyn Thursday.

The closed-door meeting in Borough Park came as City Hall attempts to battle back against charges Hizzoner has responded sluggishly to a string of attacks against Jews in the metro area.

“He didn’t say he blamed Washington now,” Motty Katz, a member of the Borough Park Shomrim who attended the mayoral confab, told The Post Friday. “He was saying everybody is a part of it no matter if you’re left or right.”

Read more at the New York Post