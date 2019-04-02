NEW YORK POST:

A sadistic sex fiend was found guilty of murder Monday night for sexually assaulting and murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano before dumping her body in a desolate stretch of parkland.

Chanel Lewis, 22, who confessed to the gruesome 2016 slaying in Howard Beach, was convicted on all four counts after the jury deliberated for just five hours.

Karina’s father, Philip Vetrano, said he felt “jubilation” after the verdict was read aloud in Queens Criminal Court.

“Justice — justice has been served,” the grieving dad said.

Lewis was found guilty of first- degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

The courtroom was packed with Karina’s family members and other supporters, who cheered and shouted when the verdict was read by the jury foreman.

“Thank God!” several of them exclaimed.