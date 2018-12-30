PJ MEDIA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a very troubling speech yesterday to the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin where she said, “Nation states must today be prepared to give up their sovereignty” and that the will of the people on issues like immigration and border security doesn’t matter. Zero Hedge: “There were (politicians) who believed that they could decide when these agreements are no longer valid because they are representing The People”. “(But) the people are individuals who are living in a country, they are not a group who define themselves as the (German) people,” she stressed. And if you follow that logic, you’re a pretzel.

