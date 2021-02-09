Yahoo News:

Chance the Rapper is sending well wishes to a Louisiana woman after she went viral for getting into quite a predicament by using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray.

Tessica Brown, who has become known as “Gorilla Glue Girl” on the internet, shared her plight on TikTok after applying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty to her hair when she ran out of her go-to Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray. The video, in which she explains that she has been unable to move her hair for “a month,” has since garnered over 19 million views, and the attention of celebrities who are sending her positive vibes.

“I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s—. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl,” Chance the Rapper tweeted.

Brown realized putting in the Gorilla Glue spray was a “bad, bad, bad idea” after she applied it to her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move,” she said as she touched her hair, which was styled in a side-parted braid. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

Gorilla Glue is a bonding, heavy-duty multipurpose which has a permanent drying hold and is meant to bond materials including wood, metal, fabric, foam, plastic, paper, glass leather and more. It’s sold at home appliance stores. Gorilla Snot Gel, however, is a separate product which makes a long-lasting, “indestructible” gel for human hair.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Brown filmed herself attempting to use Pantene shampoo to rinse out the glue. But her hairstyle didn’t budge. “Watch. Watch. Look. You wipe it off and nothing happens. This is the life that I’m living with,” she said with frustration.

As her videos went viral, Brown was flooded with comments recommending various ways to remove the glue from her hair. She thanked everyone for their support and updated her followers when she attempted to use tea tree oil and coconut oil on her strands overnight. Unfortunately, the hack didn’t work. “Epic fail. Help me please!!!!!!!” she said in the TikTok update.

The situation got so severe that by this past weekend, Brown decided to visit her local emergency room to seek medical attention.

The doctors sent Brown home with sterile water and MediChoice Nail Polish Remover Pads to use on herself, which she shared in a photo on Instagram. “This is really about to be a long process 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Brown said.

She also posted an update on YouTube as a friend applied the items to her hair while wearing gloves. “I’m trying to wipe it a little bit and put this on her so it don’t burn her,” the friend explained. As Brown’s friend wiped the acetone-soaked pads down her scalp, Brown appeared to be in pain, started crying and covered her face with a bath towel.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you. We all make mistakes. Sending good vibes,” one commenter said on YouTube. Another person said: “Cry as much as you need to boo!!! If it hurts, it hurts. You don’t have to be tough. If you’re in pain, cry as much as you need to. Praying for you and hoping that all ends well.”

Brown has created a GoFundMe page on Sunday to raise donations to help pay for any medical treatments needed to repair her hair with a goal of $1,500. The GoFundMe has already surpassed its goal by raising $8,375.

PEOPLE has reached out to Brown and Gorilla Glue for additional comment.

