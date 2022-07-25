Podcast giant Joe Rogan blasted Republicans for “removing freedoms” and explained why he doesn’t consider himself a member of the GOP, mocking his critics who he says portray him as a “secret conservative.”

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me… Marco Rubio is saying that it’s like a silly thing to argue about, to be concerned about, and some other Senator, a gay woman, confronted him and she was furious at it. ‘Cause gay marriage is not silly, it’s marriage. It’s marriage for people that are homosexual and for them it’s important,” Rogan said Saturday on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

In the clip flagged by Mediaite, Rogan referenced Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who says she confronted Rubio over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law.

