The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and hundreds of special interest groups have launched a lobbying campaign to demand more legal immigration to the United States so business has a constant flow of cheaper foreign workers to hire for American jobs.

On Monday, the Chamber and more than 430 special interest groups unveiled the Legal Immigration and Border Enforcement Reform This Year (LIBERTY) campaign to formally ask Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration to increase legal immigration levels for the benefit of the business lobby.

“Companies are experiencing significant workforce shortages despite their sizable investments in expanding U.S. talent pipelines,” the Chamber and other groups wrote in a letter to Congress. “As a result, companies of all sizes and across a host of industries are wrestling with the myriad problems caused by their inability to adequately tap into global talent to meet their workforce needs.”

Every year the United States gives more than a million green cards to foreign nationals in addition to another million temporary work visas to foreign workers. These historically high, decades-long legal immigration levels are on top of hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens who are being added to the workforce each year after securing work permits.

