Three people on board a Cessna 172 died when the plane crashed into the second floor of a home in Hermantown, Minnesota. The two residents of the house were not injured in the crash. According to the Hermantown Police Department, it was notified by the Duluth International Airport (DLH) control tower around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 1 and told that a plane had left radar and was believed to have crashed. When police and fire departments from the area arrived in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road, they found the wreckage of the aircraft in the backyard of a house.

