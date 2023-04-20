A Tech boss applauded one of his workers for selling the family dog so he could return to work in the company’s office.

During a virtual town hall with his employees, Clearlink CEO James Clarke talked about the sacrifices he was seeing from some of the workers who were shedding “blood, sweat, and tears” for the firm.

“I learned from one of our leaders that in the midst of hearing this message, went out and sold their family dog which breaks my heart,” Clarke said as he began to brag about some of his past achievements as the company’s “head of the humanization of pets movement.”

“Truly those are the sacrifices that are being made and I honor you for those sacrifices and what is taking place here,” the CEO added.

