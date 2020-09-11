Daily Mail:

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

According to Previte’s social media, he is an avid hunter and outdoorsman who is the CEO of an environmental risk and compliance management consulting firm.

Shocking video shows the CEO of an LA environmental consulting firm mercilessly attacking his puppy in a luxury condominium building in footage exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

Jeffrey Previte, 46, was caught on security camera thrashing his defenseless four-month-old dog Beachy and grabbing the whimpering hound by the throat at his apartment in the Seychelle Condominiums building in Santa Monica, California.

In the video taken on August 22, the off-duty CEO can be seen yanking the dog off the floor by the scruff of its neck and violently jerking the animal through a door before giving it a hard smack.

A concierge, who has asked to remain anonymous, heard the dog’s cries from his seat at the building’s front desk and filed a report about the incident.

