Central Bank Gold Demand Hits Record High, U.S. Petrodollar on Deathbed?

The U.S. dollar has enjoyed its position as the global currency reserve favored by central banks worldwide since the end of WWII. (“Petrodollar” refers to the global trade of oil in the U.S. dollar, which is widely accepted as the driver of dollar hegemony.) This status has underpinned American economic dominance; at one point, the dollar was almost considered as good as gold as a long-term store of value. But as I and others at PJ Media have noted, the dollar’s dominance is now on the decline. And in a hurry, relatively speaking.

Central banks around the world have apparently taken notice of the peril that investing and trading in dollars might pose to their economies in the not-so-long-term, and have accordingly made alternative investment decisions.

Via CNBC, Feb 1, 2023 (emphasis added):

Gold demand soared to an 11-year high in 2022 on the back of “colossal central bank purchases, aided by vigorous retail investor buying,” according to the World Gold Council.



Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year, the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons.



Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year, the industry-backed group revealed, noting that the majority of these purchases were “unreported.”



This marked a 152% increase from 2021, when central banks bought just 450 tons of gold, and the World Gold Council attributed the spike to geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation.

