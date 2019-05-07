NEW YORK POST:

When the migrant caravans cross the Suchiate River and international bridge from Guatemala, Adan Lopez springs into action in this steamy tropical city: He shuts down his shop and takes cover.

Like many merchants along Mexico’s southern border, Lopez, 59, said his business is suffering due to a recent escalation in crime committed by migrants. And many are calling for the Mexican government to shut its doors.

Lopez, 59, owns a stall selling blue jeans in this city of nearly 15,000 people on the southern tip of Mexico. Since last October, thousands of mostly Central American asylum-seekers have overwhelmed the city, which is just steps from a bridge connecting Mexico to Guatemala. With no other place to go, many camp out in the town square and beg.

“We know they are not all bad people, but when they started to come through, there were suddenly a lot of robberies and assaults,” Lopez told The Post. “So now, when we get a multitude crossing the border, we just close the shop.”

At first many tried to help the migrants by distributing food and water, but when they started arriving by the tens of thousands, local merchants were overwhelmed.

“They asked for things but we can’t help everyone,” said Imelda Estrada Garcia, who owns an outdoor restaurant in the town square, where recently arrived migrants from Central America and Haiti beg for food and water.

“We have a lot of migrants and they’ve caused a lot of problems here,” Garcia, 61, told The Post. “They’ve robbed and assaulted people. We have a dead person here, a dead person there. They are constantly begging and they urinate in the street. We know they are human beings but we don’t want them here anymore.”