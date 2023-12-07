Centenarian survivors of Pearl Harbor attack are returning to honor those who perished 82 years ago

The ceremony to honor the more than 2,300 U.S. servicemen killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor got underway Thursday in Hawaii with a moment of silence at the exact moment the assault began 82 years ago.A half-dozen survivors who are still living — most of them over 100 years old — traveled to the site of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack that drew the U.S. into World War II. They came from as far away as Florida and Oregon.The aging pool of Pearl Harbor survivors has been rapidly shrinking. There is now just one crew member of the USS Arizona still living, 102-year-old Lou Conter of California. Two years ago, survivors who attended the 80th anniversary remembrance ceremony ranged in age from 97 to 103. They’ll be even older this time.

Ira “Ike” Schab had just showered, put on a clean sailor’s uniform and closed his locker aboard the USS Dobbin when he heard a call for a fire rescue party.He went topside to see the USS Utah capsizing and Japanese planes in the air. He scurried back below deck to grab boxes of ammunition and joined a daisy chain of sailors feeding shells to an anti-aircraft gun up above. He remembers being only 140 pounds (63.50 kilograms) as a 21-year-old, but somehow finding the strength to lift boxes weighing almost twice that.

