WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

In the latest evidence of the effect Latin American immigrants are having on the United States, the number of U.S. counties that have turned majority Hispanic has doubled.

New Census Bureau data analyzed by the Pew Research Center found that from 2000 to 2018, the number of majority Hispanic counties jumped from 34 to 69.

What’s more, the overall number of U.S. counties that turned majority minority-based, mostly Hispanic or African American, also surged to 151 from 110 in 2000. Most of those counties are in Southern California and along the Mexico-U.S. border.

“Overall, 69 counties were majority Hispanic in 2018, 72 were majority black and 10 were majority American Indian or Alaska Native. The majority American Indian or Alaska Native counties are unique in that most have experienced overall population declines since 2000, even as the share of American Indian or Alaska Native residents in these counties remained fairly flat,” said the Pew analysis.