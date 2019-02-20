WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

America’s foreign-born population has reached its highest level in over 100 years, driven by immigrants from Latin America, according to new Census Bureau data.

What’s more, the Pew Research Center has found that most Latinos feel the percentage of foreigners in the United States is just about right, though 14 percent said America needs more.

The analysis from Pew showed that the last 50 years have seen the biggest surge in immigration into the U.S. since before the Civil War. There are currently 44-45 million foreign-born in the U.S., 14 percent of the total population.

“Today, immigrants from Latin America make up more than half of the roughly 45 million immigrants living in the country, including the majority of unauthorized immigrants,” said Pew.

What’s more, the immigrant share of the U.S. population is just below what it was during the great migrations at the turn of the 19th Century.

In its Fact Tank blog, Pew found a shift among Latin American immigrants over their percentage in the country. While in the past many felt there were too many immigrants in the United States, now they feel good with the population.