Census Data: California Population Drops Again; Below 39 Million

The population of the State of California has fallen again — below 39 million people, according to new data from the U.S. Census.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

California’s population dipped by about 75,000 from 2022 to 2023, estimates released Tuesday by the Census Bureau shows, with about 38,965,000 million people in the state this year. The state’s population has fallen since its 2019 peak of 39.5 million, though the annual loss has also slowed each year.

Between 2021 and 2022, California lost a net of about 104,000 people, or 0.3%, higher than the dip of 0.2% between 2022 and 2023.

…

California’s Department of Finance, whose estimates use different data sources than the Census, suggested the state’s population [drop] could be … less severe. By its measure, the state’s 2023 population is about 39.1 million, falling by just 37,000 people from the year prior. The department, which also said San Francisco’s population has grown slightly in the past two years, told the Chronicle they believe their data tracked in-migration slightly better than the Census Bureau.