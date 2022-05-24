BREITBART:

The United States Census Bureau undercounted five red states and overcounted six blue states in the 2020 Census, according to a report issued by the agency this month.

For years, the establishment media and left-wing think tanks went after former President Donald Trump’s administration by accusing officials of using the 2020 Census to undercount constituencies that leaned Democrat.

When Trump sought to put the American citizenship question back on the Census, left-wing Brookings Institute executives accused the administration of trying “to hijack” the process and “imperil America’s future.”

The Washington Post editorial board, in March, alleged that the Trump administration “got exactly what it wanted” when the Census Bureau found that minority communities in the United States had been undercounted in the final tally.

“The Trump administration might have failed in its effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census. But it still managed to get exactly what it wanted: a less accurate count that diminishes minority communities in the United States,” the Post editorial board wrote.

