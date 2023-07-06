Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued to defend his Liberal government’s controversial Bill C-18, which since its passing has caused Google and Meta to remove Canadian news from the majority of their platforms and angered many across the nation.

While the federal Liberals have continued negotiating with Google, they have been less optimistic with Meta, going so far as to pull government advertising off the site.

“How far will your government go in taking on a company like Meta, and what could be next?” a reporter asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Trudeau replied by claiming that the fight went beyond advertising, that it’s “also dispute over democracy.”

“It’s a question of recognizing the role that internet giants like Facebook, Meta, Google, and others, have in our lives, and therefore a responsibility that they also wield.”

The prime minister went on to accuse Meta of refusing to accept responsibility by “contributing to a democracy, and democracies in general, that have contributed to its success as a company.”

“We’re not backing down on this,” he continued, suggesting the bill “goes to the core of a free and informed society that is able to take responsible decisions in a democracy.”

READ MORE