Yoel Roth, the rabidly anti-Trump former Twitter employee who briefly served as the site’s top censor, has penned an article for the New York Times explaining how a coalition of regulators and corporate interests can prevent Elon Musk from fully restoring free speech on the platform.

In the article, Roth, who briefly led Twitter’s notorious “Trust & Safety” department — responsible for the platform’s sitewide censorship policies — outlined the establishment’s playbook for restraining any platform that attempts to move towards free speech on its own.

