THE ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION:

Two employees of a Carroll County cemetery are accused of stealing dozens of memorials and selling them for profit.

Thomas McAdams and Anna Millwood allegedly stole more than 72 bronze memorials from a storage room at the Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica and sold them to a recycling center, according to authorities. They were arrested last week.

Carroll County sheriff’s deputies were asked to look into the missing memorials Nov. 22. The 72 memorials were valued at $4,500 each, bringing the total value of the items stolen to more than $300,000, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

None of the markers were taken from graves, according to investigators. Some markers did contain names and would have been placed when graves were ready, while others were blank or were markers that had been replaced due to damage, police said.