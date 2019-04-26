NEW YORK POST:

Someone tossed what appeared to be a cellphone toward the stage at the NRA’s annual shindig as President Trump prepared to deliver his remarks.

Video shows Trump approaching the podium at the Indianapolis event as an object apparently tossed from the crowd sails far to his left.

The president glanced in that direction, but his expression never changed and it was unclear if he even saw it.

The Secret Service quickly collared the culprit.

Trump, meanwhile, vowed to fight for gun rights as he addressed the group Friday and implored its members to rally behind his re-election bid.

Speaking to the group for his third straight year, Trump declared himself a “champion for the Second Amendment.”