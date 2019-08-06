NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic cell phone video shows the sheer chaos that broke out inside the bar as the Dayton massacre unfolded.

In the recording, screaming patrons inside Ned Peppers bar can be seen diving for cover and running toward the back as gunshots ring out, the Dayton Daily News reported.

A few seconds later, armed police officers crowd the front door — their weapons trained on gunman Connor Betts, who was shot dead by cops as he tried to storm the busy bar after opening fire on the street.