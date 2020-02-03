Breitbart:

Some Hollywood celebrities rushed to praise Greta Thunberg on Monday after it was announced that the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist had been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Stars including Piper Perabo, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette offered their congratulations on social media, calling the recognition “uplifting” and well “deserved.”

Thunberg was nominated by two Swedish lawmakers who said the teenage activist “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that her crusade “for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.”

This marks the second straight year that Thunberg has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Her name was put forward last year by three members of Norway’s parliament, but she ultimately lost to Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Thunberg has become a darling among Hollywood stars and other celebrities looking to hitch their public image to her brand of climate activism.