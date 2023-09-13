Celebs loved Colombian designer’s purses. Miami feds say she used skins of rare species

For years, a Colombian designer was shipping luxury handbags made from the skins of exotic reptile species to New York and selling them for more than $2,000 each to A-list celebrities such as Britney Spears, Salma Hayek and Victoria Beckham.

The Colombian’s creative purses were sold at Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and other high-end department stores.

They were also clutched by characters on HBO’s hit series, “Sex in the City,” set in the very New York borough, Manhattan, where Nancy Teresa Gonzalez de Barberi made her first big splash.

But the meteoric ascent of Gonzalez, who started her fashion business decades ago out of a modest home in Cali, Colombia, took a stunning dive when she was arrested last year and incarcerated in her homeland before being extradited last month to face criminal charges in Miami, according to her lawyer.

Gonzalez, 70, is accused of illegally importing merchandise made with the skins of endangered caiman and python species by using couriers to carry hundreds of her handbags without proper permits or declarations through international airports in Miami and New York, according to an indictment filed in South Florida.

“What they did to this lady is unconscionable,” her defense attorney, Sam Rabin, said on Monday. “She spent 15 months in a horrible Colombian prison before she was extradited to Miami. They drove her out of business.”

