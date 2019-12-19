BREITBART:

Hollywood elites celebrated their version of Christmas on Wednesday as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump along mostly partisan lines, with Democrats passing the two articles of impeachment brought by the House Judiciary Committee.

A slew of far-left celebrities including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, and Michael Moore gloated over the proceedings, calling President Trump “criminally corrupt” and a “motherfucker.” They also denigrated the Republican Party for being filled with “white men.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore said he gained access to the House gallery to watch the proceedings in person. “Congress is about to impeach a lawless, criminal president,” the Bowling for Columbine director tweeted.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner labeled Trump “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

Actress Alyssa Milano said that even though the House voted the way she wanted, the process has left her “sad and heartbroken,” because the “bigotry” supposedly unleashed by Trump “can’t be erased with this vote.”