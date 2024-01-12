Celebrity food critic Keith Lee abandons Bay Area trip because it’s too DANGEROUS: Says crime-ridden San Francisco and Oakland are filled with tents and burned-out cars

A TikTok celebrity food critic has cut short his trip to the Bay Area due to ‘shocking’ safety concerns – as he claimed San Francisco and Oakland are filled with tents and burned-out cars.Keith Lee, who has 15.6million followers on TikTok, announced on Thursday that he would be abandoning the anticipated trip, citing unsafe conditions and less-than-stellar food choices. ‘The Bay Area food tour is officially over prematurely,’ the content creator said before explaining the three major reasons behind his decision. He added: ‘I truly don’t believe the Bay is a place for tourists right now… the people of the Bay are just focused on surviving…. The amount of tents and living structures and burnt-out cars that we saw people living in was shocking to say the least.’Just from the outside looking in, it don’t seem like it was much city interference.’

