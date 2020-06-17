Trending Politics:

“Appreciate all those calling for transparency,” the fund said on Twitter. “We see y’all. Our values and mission have not changed since 2016. Be on the lookout for things coming on our end. Be well.”

Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a bail fund for rioters in response to George Floyd’s death and was frequently promoted by Hollywood celebrities, revealed on Monday that almost none of the money has gone to bailing out rioters.

MFF explained on Monday that they have raised over $30 million however only $200,000 has actually been used on bailing out the violent demonstrators.

Another tweet read: “Without jeopardizing the safety of the folks we bailed out we paid well over $200k in the weeks since the uprising alone. We are working on doing more.”

A Newsweek report blew the whistle on MFF, when they reported that many people have “said that MFF had collected $35 million in donations in recent weeks and spent only a small fraction, prompting ’35 MILLION’ and ‘only 200k’ to start trending on Twitter.”

