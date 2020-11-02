Fox News:

Many stars made similar promises in 2016 that they did not keep

For as long as there have been elections, there have been high-profile people threatening to leave the country if the race doesn’t go their way.

The 2020 presidential race is no exception. Although stars like Lena Dunham, Jon Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson and countless others previously made the empty promise to ditch the United States if Donald Trump became president in 2016, the 2020 race is perhaps even more contentious in the minds of Hollywood stars. In fact, Trump himself has joked that he may have to leave the country if his opponent, Joe Biden, wins.

With Election Day just hours away, stars seem to be hedging their bets so as not to have egg on their face when they inevitably decide to stick around regardless of the outcome. Still, a handful of celebrities have claimed that they’ll flee the United States in the event that the president is reelected:

Bruce Springsteen – The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer has been a vocal opponent of Trump throughout his administration, having used his E Street Radio program on SiriusXM to lambaste the administration several times in the past. However, the 71-year-old rocker recently told the Australian press that he will move to their country rather than endure a second Trump term in the United States.

When first asked whether he’d ever consider a move to Australia, Springsteen said, “I would consider that,” according to the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

“I love Australia,” he continued. “Every time we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

He added: “If Trump is reelected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee –

The Motley Crue drummer promised to leave the United States if Trump beats Democrat Joe Biden in the upcoming election as well.

Speaking to The Big Issue, he noted that he plans to go back to Greece, where he was born, in the event the election doesn’t go his way.

“Dude, I swear to God if that happens, then I’m coming over to visit the U.K. I’m out of here,” Lee said. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

He added that he believes the Trump administration has made the country look bad in the eyes of the rest of the world.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” Lee said. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f–k are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.'”

The declaration isn’t surprising given how often Lee has spoken out against the president, specifically on the topic of the coronavirus. When it came to light that the president and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted that it was an act of karma. Prior to that, he took Trump to task over his handling of the wildfires in California in 2018, which have only gotten worse over time.

