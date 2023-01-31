Madonna sang the praises of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, depicting cartoon portraits of bored apes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared in commercials endorsing crypto exchange FTX, which collapsed suddenly in November. And Kim Kardashian gushed about EMAX tokens on Instagram.

Now they and other celebrities are facing civil lawsuits from investors who suffered losses on virtual assets, as well as scrutiny by regulators for allegedly duping the investing public. The legal actions, which have prompted some agents to caution their clients against financial endorsements, could clarify the ground rules for crypto promotions, as well as the hurdles investors must clear to hold promoters liable when investments go south.

“Promoting a company and promoting a security issued by a company are not necessarily the same thing,” said Tibor Nagy Jr., an attorney who represents both plaintiffs and defendants in the cryptocurrency space. “We should expect judicial guidance and clarity on the rules of the road for celebrities in the next few months.”

The use of celebrity promoters heated up in 2021 during the massive bull run in crypto. Last year, celebrity crypto ads filled prominent slots in the Super Bowl, the largest marketing event of the year.

Lawyer Sean Masson, of law firm Scott + Scott, who has filed several proposed class-action suits, said celebrities found they could be compensated simply for touting a token, without realizing their legal obligations under federal and state rules governing endorsements and compensation.

