During the montage of celebrities at the Super Bowl, few, if any, were wearing masks even though masks are required at mega-events in Los Angeles.

The montage showed celebrities like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Garcia, and others partying it up free of face diapers:

Los Angeles loves celebrities but hates children. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bg6YGCXxb3 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 13, 2022

Last week, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will end the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated citizens only starting February 15. Shortly after the announcement, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the city would not lift the mask mandate on February 15.

Indoor “mega-events” with more than 1000 people will also require people to show vaccination proof or a negative test, while the unvaccinated will still have to wear masks.

