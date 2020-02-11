NY POST

A 26-year-old British woman who has appeared on TV shows “First Dates” and “Ninja Warrior UK” was arrested for wearing a bikini in the Maldives — accusing three male cops of “sexually assaulting” her, according to reports. Cecilia Jastrzembska was arrested after strolling past a mosque and a school on Maafushi, an island in the Maldives where it is illegal to wear bikinis except on designated beaches because of strict Muslim Sharia laws, the Sun of the UK reported. Video of the incident shows Jastrzembska, who describes herself as a parliamentary adviser at the House of Commons, thrashing as she is being arrested.

