New York Post:

The “driller killer” from Minnesota who killed the beloved Cecil the lion bagged an endangered ram in Mongolia last year.

Dentist Walter Palmer, 60, forked over almost $100,000 for the pleasure of killing an endangered Altai argali — the world’s biggest ram — in Mongolia last August. The enormous sheep are considered a national treasure and, with only 19,000 left in the world, are on the endangered species list.

Coincidentally, Donald Trump Jr. caused international outrage last year for bagging a similar ram on a hunt during the same month. It is not known if the hunting parties knew each other or were hunting together in the remote region of Western Mongolia.

Fellow hunters posted photos of the dead ram — but were careful to crop out Palmer’s face in an attempt to protect the dentist who had killed the ram with a crossbow — the same method he killed Cecil the Lion with during a hunt in Zimbabwe.

“For trophy hunters to travel to Mongolia to kill a beautiful and ­endangered ram is an absolute outrage,” Dr Teresa Telecky, wildlife vice-president at Humane Society International, told the Daily Mirror.

