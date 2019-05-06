THE JERUSALEM POST:

Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced on Monday morning that a ceasefire has been reached with Israel. The ceasefire goes into effect at 4:30 am, the groups said.

Israel did not immediately comment on the announcement, but later in the morning the Home Front Command lifted all restrictions for Gaza border residents implying a ceasefire was agreed upon.

Hamas said that that “the past few hours saw intensive diplomatic efforts” to achieve a ceasefire agreement. The United Nations, Qatar and Egypt took part in the efforts, Hamas added.

Abu Mujahed, spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Committees, a coalition of various terror groups in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that the ceasefire went into effect at 4:30 am Monday. “The ceasefire agreement was reached on condition that the occupation implements the previous understandings to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip,” he said.