Breitbart:

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds, after a period of stability between 2000 and 2007, the suicide rate among children and adolescents aged 10-24 increased 56 percent between 2007 and 2017.

The report shows the homicide rate for the same age group was also stable between 2000 and 2007, then dropped 23 percent from 2007 to 2014 and then increased 18 percent between 2014 to 2017.

“For persons aged 10-14, suicide rates increased from 2007 to 2017, while homicide rates declined,” state the authors of the report, Sally Curtin and Melonie Heron, continuing the breakdown for the other age subgroups:

Suicide and homicide death rates for persons aged 15–19 have increased recently during 2000–2017, from 2007 to 2017 for suicide and from 2014 to 2017 for homicide. Suicide death rates for persons aged 20–24 increased from 2000 to 2017, and homicide rates increased from 2014 to 2017.