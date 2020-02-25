NY POST

Americans should brace themselves for an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus to upend their daily lives, health officials warned Tuesday — saying “this might be bad.” “It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier told reporters. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.” Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, outlined what an epidemic here could mean for schools and businesses.

