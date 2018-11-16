THE HILL:

The suicide rate among Americans of working age increased 34 percent from 2000 to 2016, according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Increasing suicide rates in the U.S. are a concerning trend that represent a tragedy for families and communities and impact the American workforce,” said Dr. Debra Houry, director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

“Knowing who is at greater risk for suicide can help save lives through focused prevention efforts,” Houry said.

Suicide has become the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and is one of three leading causes that are on the rise, the CDC said.

Overall, suicide rates are on the rise in almost every state in the U.S., according to a CDC report earlier this year.

The CDC found that in 2012 and 2015 suicide rates were highest among males in construction and extraction jobs and highest for females working in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media.

Suicide rates among males were second highest for those working in arts, design, entertainment, sports and media followed by men working in installation, maintenance and repair.