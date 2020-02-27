SF Gate:

New details emerged Wednesday evening about the latest COVID-19 case in Northern California that’s being called the first in the United States that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case.

The patient, who is a resident of Solano County, was brought to UC Davis Medical Center from another Northern California hospital on Feb. 19, but it wasn’t until four days later, on Feb. 23, that the CDC heeded a request to test the patient for new coronavirus, according to an email sent to employees Wednesday by the hospital’s interim CEO, Brad Simmons, and David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health.

The patient arrived on a ventilator, and special protection orders were issued “because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition,” according to the email.

The hospital asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test for the coronavirus, but testing was delayed until Sunday “since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19,” the email said.