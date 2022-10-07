A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report highlights a record number of children are now being hospitalised with common colds due to weakened immune systems.

The Daily Mail reports that the CDC found that a historically high number of inpatients under 18 years old were struggling with common viruses during August 2021, after lockdowns, masks and social distancing hit a peak.

The figures show the highest levels of children with respiratory illnesses ever recorded in summer. The levels were more consistent with December of previous years.

The data was compiled from hospitals in seven different states including Washington, Texas, New York and Ohio.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Scott Roberts, a medical director at Yale University stated that lockdowns impacted the ability of children to build up immunity to common illnesses.

“There are two implications to this,” the doctor said, explaining “First, the gap gives time for the viruses to mutate even further to cause more severe disease.”

“And second, whatever immunity was built up to those viruses’ it will have waned making the immune response now much less potent,” Roberts added.

