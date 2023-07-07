The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published on its website guidance for people who identify as trans and non-binary on how to “chestfeed” infants.

The CDC’s website now has information on how to feed children for biological women who had their breasts removed as part of gender-reassignment surgeries and for biological men taking hormones in order to grow breasts.

In the CDC website’s section “Infant and Young Child Feeding Toolkit” under “Health Equity Considerations,” it stated that “Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed).”

The agency added that “The gender identity or expression of transgender individuals is different from their sex at birth,” noting that “the gender identity of nonbinary-gendered individuals does not fit neatly into either man or woman.”

Under the website’s “Breast Feeding” section discussing breastfeeding for those who have undergone surgeries, the agency used the term “chestfeeding.”

Additionally, the health agency wrote, “Can transgender parents who have had breast surgery breastfeed or chestfeed their infants?”

The response was “yes,” adding an explanation that “Some transgender parents who have had breast/top surgery may wish to breastfeed, or chestfeed (a term used by some transgender and non-binary parents), their infants.”

“Healthcare providers working with these families should be familiar with medical, emotional, and social aspects of gender transitions to provide optimal family-centered care and meet the nutritional needs of the infant.”

