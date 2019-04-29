FOX NEWS:

The U.S. is experiencing its largest measles outbreak in a quarter-century with no end in sight and its epicenter is in New York’s Hasidic Jewish communities, where anti-vaccination misinformation is posing a problem for health officials trying to end the outbreak.

“The biggest challenge we face right now is misinformation and myths about the vaccine. It’s important that parents realize that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told Fox News.

Anti-vaccination propaganda targeted specifically to parents has popped out throughout Hasidic communities in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and in Rockland County, N.Y. and it appears to have convinced some mothers that the vaccines are more dangerous than the disease. The vast majority of the 704 confirmed measles cases in 22 states are located in these communities, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest data, released Monday. Of those cases, 432 are in Brooklyn.

An anti-vaccination organization known as PEACH has published a 40-page booklet, filled with misinformation and discredited science about why it says vaccines are unsafe. Among the many discredited claims are that vaccines cause autism and are made of aborted fetuses.

The booklet quotes well-known rabbis who say it’s all right to keep children and unvaccinated and to send them to school. It even compares the U.S. government to the Nazis.