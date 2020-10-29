Breitbart:

“More research” is necessary to definitively determine the protective efficiency of cloth masks against the Chinese virus, a report in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Emerging Infectious Diseases journal recently noted.

A report published in the peer-reviewed journal’s October 2020 edition indicated that there is no conclusive evidence showing cloth masks help protect users against the coronavirus, suggesting the science on the subject is not yet settled.

The authors wrote:

More research on cloth masks is needed to inform their use as an alternative to surgical masks/respirators in the event of shortage or high-demand situations. To our knowledge, only 1 randomized controlled trial has been conducted to examine the efficacy of cloth masks in healthcare settings, and the results do not favor use of cloth masks. More randomized controlled trials should be conducted in community settings to test the efficacy of cloth masks against respiratory infections.

In the report, the authors warned that cloth masks could provide users with a “false sense of protection.”

More at Breitbart