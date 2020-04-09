DAILYMAIL.COM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Wednesday night for essential workers who are exposed to COVID-19

Exposed critical workers can go back to work if they’re asymptomatic

Previously all exposed workers were told to isolate for 14 days

They have to follow new guidelines including taking their temperature before work, wearing a face mask at all times, and practicing social distancing

Employers in essential industries are also being told to send sick workers home, take temperatures of employees and increase air exchange in buildings

Senate Democrats are now rallying behind these critical employees by calling for a ‘Heroes Fund’ to increase their pay by up to $25,000

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Wednesday night to get workers in critical fields who are exposed to the deadly coronavirus back to work faster. Under prior guidelines workers were told to stay home for 14 days if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Under new guidelines critical workers, in fields such as health care or food supply, can go back to work as long as they are asymptomatic. They will have to follow certain conditions including taking their temperature before going to work, wearing a face mask at all times, and practicing social distancing.

