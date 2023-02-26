The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert advisory Friday that it has been monitoring an increase in a particular stomach bug that’s becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotic intervention.

A shigella infection, called shigellosis, brings about diarrhea that lasts for several days, usually up to a week, and possibly also fever and stomach cramps. It is caused by bacteria that spreads easily, typically through person-to-person contact including sexual contact, and indirectly through contaminated food and water.

The CDC estimates that shigella cause about 450,000 diarrheal illnesses, 5,400 hospitalizations, and 40 deaths each year in the United States. And now a strain that has become “extensively drug-resistant,” as put by the CDC, is on the rise.

In 2022, about 5% of shigellainfections reported to the CDC were caused by extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains, compared with none in 2015. The XDR strains are resistant to all generally recommended antibiotics in the United States, the CDC said.

The group most likely to get shigellosis is children younger than 5. Daycares and schools are the most common settings for shigellosis outbreaks, according to the CDC.

But on Feb. 24, the CDC said it has observed an increase in antimicrobial-resistant infections among the following adult populations in particular:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM)

People experiencing homelessness

International travelers

People living with HIV

READ MORE