The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that the federal public health agency expects more Monkeypox cases in the United States.

Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, an official with the CDC, confirmed that the U.S. has recently registered one case of Monkeypox in Massachusetts along with four Orthopox cases in New York City, Florida, and Utah. The cases of Orthopox, which is part of the family of viruses belonging to Monkeypox, are currently being analyzed at a CDC laboratory in Georgia, according to CNBC.

President Joe Biden weighed in on the Monkeypox, stating that Americans should be “concerned” over the development,

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” the president told reporters.

