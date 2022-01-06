DAILY MAIL:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday backed its week-old guidance halving COVID-19 isolation for people who test positive to five days and refused to add a testing mandate.

The agency had been pressured by health experts to institute a test requirement after it cut in half its guidance last week for people to isolate after a COVID-19 infection to five days from 10, but refused to do so. It said the move was based on science around transmission of the virus.

On Tuesday, the CDC added an explanation on its website, saying that a review of 113 studies from 17 countries showed that most transmission occurs early in the course of infection. It said the average period of infectiousness and risk of transmission was ‘between 2-3 days before and 8 days after symptom onset.’

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, in television interviews on Sunday said officials were considering asking people to get tested after a five-day quarantine period – but that suggestion now appears to be dead in the water.

The requirement was dramatically cut back as the Omicron variant triggered a record 1.08 million new infections on Monday, the vast majority of them mild.

‘If an individual has access to a test and wants to test, the best approach is to use an antigen test towards the end of the five-day isolation period,’ the agency said.

