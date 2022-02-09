BREITBART:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing changes to vaccine guidance to increase the time between doses due to the risk of heart inflammation.

A longer period between the first two shots of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines appeared to lower a person’s risk of myocarditis, a rare form of heart inflammation that occurred in some individuals upon receiving the shot, Boston 25 reported Monday.

The move may help the vaccines’ effectiveness, according to researchers who spoke to the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The article continued:

According to the CDC, the proposed changes would apply to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which use the mRNA technology. Under the current guidelines, the two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses are given three weeks apart, and the two COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna are given four weeks apart.

Officials were considering extending the time between the first two shots to eight weeks, according to Reuters.

In June, the CDC held an “emergency meeting” to discuss cases of heart inflammation in younger people upon taking a vaccine for the coronavirus, Breitbart News reported.

MORE FROM BREITBART